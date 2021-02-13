Williamsport, Pa. – Dave Banks, 37, of Williamsport, is seeking to retain his seat on Williamsport City Council in the May 2021 primary election.

Banks hopes to continue his efforts supporting economic development, modernizing the government’s internet presence, and improving infrastructure and pedestrian access throughout Williamsport.

During his time on council, Banks spearheaded zoning changes to encourage small business development and protect pedestrian shopping districts.

He was also one of a key group of council members working with the city administration to identify specific cuts to the city budget that reduced a proposed 2021 tax increase by 1.75 mils. Knowing that the economic effects of the pandemic hit both the city and its citizens particularly hard, Banks and colleagues hunted down every dollar of potential savings.

His other accomplishments in his first year on council include passing a resolution to make city government paperless by 2022.

He is the chairperson of the Economic Revitalization Committee and a member of the Public Works Committee and the Williamsport Area Transportation Study Coordinating Committee.

“During the pandemic, we took measures to limit spending in our city budget; but cuts alone won’t make up the difference. The time has come to move from defense to offense and put forward a broad incentive plan for development in Williamsport while retaining the character of our neighborhoods through targeted zoning,” Banks said. “We need to rebuild our tax base by attracting remote and tech workers seeking our lower cost of living and higher quality of life. Williamsport is the best kept secret in Pennsylvania. Let’s get the word out.”

Born and raised in the greater Williamsport area, Banks continues a three-generation legacy of service to the city. Banks graduated from Lycoming College in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion. He joined the US Navy in 2011 where he earned a degree in Persian/Farsi from the Defense Language Institute, and served as a cryptologist, mission manager, and sexual assault victim’s advocate until his honorable discharge in 2016. After returning to Williamsport in 2016, he graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a degree in Surveying Technology in 2018, and currently works as a survey designer.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the campaign, please contact davidbanksforcouncil@gmail.comor visit the campaign Facebook page.