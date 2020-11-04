Harrisburg, Pa. – "Our democracy is being tested in this election," Governor Wolf said today in a press conference dedicated to updating the public on ballot counting. "The basic rule of one person, one vote still carries and must still carry," he said.

While results are what everyone is waiting on, the focus is on a fair election that is free of outside influences. It might not be as quick as some want it to be, but accuracy is most important, according to Wolf.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the election was "one of the smoothest," with the least amount of issues.

"We said it was going to take some time," she said, adding that the vote count is never done on election night.

As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the state was approaching a 50% count of mail-in ballots. "There are still millions left to be counted," said Boockvar, "and updates will be coming in the next couple of hours and throughout the day."

In the historic election, the state reported they had received 10 times the number of mail in-ballots than in previous years.

With deadlines still outstanding, the counting will continue into next week.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 10 is the deadline for military and overseas ballots, and Boockvar said the state will make sure each of those votes are counted.

Late ballots will be segregated and all of the ballots received by Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. will be counted, according to the secretary of state.

The state's Supplemental Results Dashboard is continually being updated with new information.