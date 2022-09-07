Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience."

Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a subject in custody.

--

South Williamsport, Pa. — Police are currently at the South Williamsport Elementary School building for an unknown disturbance that has caused the school to go into lockdown.

Reports of an "incident" at the South Williamsport School Elementary School have yet to be confirmed by the District.

The school has reportedly asked parents, via voicemail updates, to not come to the school to pick up their children. The school reports the children are in their classrooms and safe.

A person in the Superintendent's office told NorthcentralPa.com that a release would be provided when the incident was resolved, but would not comment on the nature of what was happening.

NCPA will provide updates as they are made available.

