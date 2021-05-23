Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that in-person visitation will resume at several prisons, including the State Correctional Institute at Muncy.

This is the first time in-person visits from family and friends will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to visitation in March 2020. The decision of what prisons to include for the gradual reopening of in-person visits was based on vaccination rates, overall percentage of positive cases and sewage detection results, according to the DOC website.

The first facility that reopened for visitation on Saturday, May 22, was SCI-Laurel Highlands. SCI-Waymart will open for visitation on May 27, followed by SCI-Muncy on May 30, SCI-Cambridge Springs on May 31 and Quehanna Boot Camp on June 3.

As of May 22, the dashboard on the DOC website showed 4 positive cases for SCI-Muncy with a cumulative total of 472 cases. 62.4% of inmates are fully vaccinated, and 4.2% are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. As of the April 30 population report, SCI-Muncy had a total of 1,005 inmates.

The DOC is asking that visitors schedule visits at least three days in advance. Visitors will need to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and have a temperature check prior to entry.

“Each incarcerated person will be limited to three visits per month, but with approximately only a dozen slots available per day, we expect visits to book quickly,” wrote the Pennsylvania Prison Society in a newsletter update.

The advocacy group had encouraged readers to call the office of Governor Tom Wolf to ask that prisons begin to open up for in-person visitation.

“Because of your advocacy, Pennsylvania state prisons will start the process of reopening for in-person visits within the week. This is a big victory for incarcerated people and their loved ones, who have gone the entire pandemic without an in-person visit,” the newsletter stated.

Mitigation measures will be in place, including a masking requirement for visitors over age 2 and masking for inmates. Up to four visitors per inmate will be permitted at one time at SCI-Muncy. Vending machines and children’s play areas will be temporarily closed.

Prior to the announcement, the prisons had allowed video visits with loved ones. The DOC has not yet announced when in-person visits will resume for the remaining 19 state prisons, including north central Pennsylvania facilities SCI-Coal Township and SCI-Rockview.