Willliamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Engines employees may strike on Monday if the company and the union are unable to come to an agreement.

Union members within the company have reported apprehension regarding the contract negotiations.

“Lycoming engines gave the UAW committee their final offer which is the worst offer that has ever been given to the union in history,” one worker told NorthcentralPa. “They’re taking money from our pockets and will not budge at all. The contract has never in history been extended. It’s been extended three times this year,” they added.

With a 21-year average employment rate, Lycoming Engines employees are among the highest paid manufacturing employees in the region, the company said.

"Lycoming Engines operates in a competitive market. The company presented a comprehensive offer that balanced various competing interests. The proposed agreement would constitute a private contract between Lycoming Engines and employees represented by UAW 787," Shannon Massey, Senior Vice President of Lycoming Engines, said.

"Lycoming Engines does not disclose that information to the public; however, Lycoming believes that the offer is comprehensive, fair, and responsible," she added.

On July 19, more than 300 individuals participated in a Strike Preparation Training. The training was facilitated by the UAW Region 9 Servicing Representative, and the International UAW Education Department.

The last contract extension given to the employees ends this weekend, meaning the union could go on strike Monday morning if they do not reach an agreement.

Lycoming Engines stands as a pioneering manufacturer in the field of general aviation, with a long history of groundbreaking manufacturing practices.

