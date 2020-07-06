Penn A. Seiple, 69, of Sunbury, was traveling north on Sunbury Rd. in Rush Township in Northumberland County when a deer struck him from the right side.

Seiple, who was operating a motorcycle, was wearing full body protection at the time of the accident, but sustained major injuries, which later resulted in his death. Sunbury Rd. is a black asphalt highway that recently received an oil and chip coating.

The motorcycle, a 2019 Honda CRF450L, sustained damage to its handlebars, fairings, and footpeg. All damage was on the right side of the vehicle.

Seiple was transported to Geisinger Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on July 2.