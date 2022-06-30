Williamsport, Pa. — Window tint was reason enough for a traffic stop by state police near the Route 15 exit on the northbound side of I-180 in Lycoming County.

Troopers initiated the stop just before 10 p.m. on June 24 after they observed the vehicle traveling on the highway. As they approached, the odor of marijuana could be detected, police said.

The driver, identified as Jamir Isiaha Wright, 23, of Philadelphia, was asked if he possessed a medical marijuana card, to which he replied he did not, according to an affidavit.

Passenger Jyhee Phillip Williams, 23, of Mansfield, said he also did not possess a medical marijuana card.

Trooper Howard Young searched the vehicle and discovered a vacuumed sealed bag that contained approximately one pound of marijuana. A second baggie was located that contained two to three grams of suspected marijuana, Young said.

Both men were detained and held on $100,000 bond after charges were approved by ADA Martin Wade through the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.

Both men were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Wright was also given a summary offense for the illegal window tint.

A court date of July 28 has been set for both men to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing.

Jamir Isiah Wright docket sheet

Jyhee Phillip Williams docket sheet

