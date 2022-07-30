Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one.

The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito.

Records had shown Esposito was admitted to the Mount Nittany Medical Center in 2011 for involuntary mental health. Esposito was also arrested in March for the attempted purchase of a firearm.

Records showed Shearer completed the purchase for $1,173.89, according to Trooper Cody Geyer. A record of sale indicated Shearer signed for the weapon at the time of purchase, Geyer wrote.

Shearer was charged with third-degree felony penalties—sales to ineligible transferee and statement under penalty. Court records show Shearer posted $15,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Shearer is scheduled to face Biichle on Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

