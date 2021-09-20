State College, Pa. -- According to onwardstate.com, last Saturday's Penn State-Auburn football game drew a crowd of 109,958, making it the most attended team sporting event in America since the onset of Covid-19, surpassing the 109,295 fans who attended the Michigan-Western Michigan game from September 4.

Only the Indianapolis 500, which drew 135,000 fans this past May, has garnered a larger crowd since pandemic restrictions began back in March of 2020.

This was Penn State's 13th full-stadium whiteout game. Their record for full-stadium whiteout games is now 7-6. Penn State will host it's fifth-ever student section whiteout game Nov. 5 against Michigan.

ESPN's College Game Day was in attendance, making it Kirk Herbstreit's fourth straigh whiteout appearance.

Want even more statistics? Head to Onward State.

Penn State’s next home game is this Saturday at noon versus Villanova.