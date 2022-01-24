All Pennsylvanians who received Unemployment Compensation benefits in 2021 should keep an attentive eye on their mailboxes and/or their UC system dashboard for this critical form to arrive.

If it’s mistakenly thrown away and needs to be reproduced by the Unemployment Compensation Service Center, that will likely cause the claimant delays in completing their tax filings.

Claimants of all unemployment programs offered during 2021 will receive a 1099 tax form detailing their benefit payments. This form will be available online and viewable in the same system where claimants file their weekly claims.

For claimants who want a hard copy, physical 1099 tax forms will be mailed no later than January 31. All claimants also have the option to view 1099 tax forms from previous years, if applicable.

Received a 1099 but never filed for benefits?

Because the 1099 forms are automatically generated for all claimants who received unemployment compensation payments, the receipt of a 1099 form by a person who didn't file for unemployment may indicate a case of identity fraud.

If someone who didn't file for unemployment receives what looks to be a 1099 tax form in the mail, they should report this suspected fraud immediately so the PA Department of Labor & Industry can correct their income with the IRS and prevent any issues with the victim's taxes.