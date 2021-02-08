Lycoming County, Pa. – Are you hoping to run for public office in Lycoming County? If so, here's some information you need to know:

Individuals who wish to run for public office in the May 18 Municipal Primary may obtain their Nomination Petitions at the Office of Voter Services starting today, Feb. 8.

The voter services building is located on the first floor of Third Street Plaza, 33 W 3rd Street, Williamsport. Business hours are Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nomination Petitions and instructions are also posted on the Voter Services website.

Additional information: