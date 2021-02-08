Lycoming County, Pa. – Are you hoping to run for public office in Lycoming County? If so, here's some information you need to know:
Individuals who wish to run for public office in the May 18 Municipal Primary may obtain their Nomination Petitions at the Office of Voter Services starting today, Feb. 8.
The voter services building is located on the first floor of Third Street Plaza, 33 W 3rd Street, Williamsport. Business hours are Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Nomination Petitions and instructions are also posted on the Voter Services website.
Additional information:
- The first day to circulate petitions is Tuesday, February 16.
- The last day to circulate petitions is Tuesday, March 9. All filing documents and fees must be received by Voter Services before 5:00pm in order for the candidate’s name to appear on the primary ballot.
- Voter Services provides filing documents and instructions to candidates for Magisterial District Judge and for county, School Director, city, borough, township, Constable, and poll worker offices. Candidates for federal or state offices (including the Court of Common Pleas) must contact the Pennsylvania Department of State to obtain filing documents and instructions.
- Where multiple candidates have filed petitions to run for the same office on the same party primary ballot, a casting of lots is held to determine ballot position. The casting of lots is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 at 12:00pm at the Commissioners Board Room, first floor of Executive Plaza, 330 Pine Street, Williamsport.