Westfield, Pa. — An 85-year-old woman had her identity stolen and her bitcoin account hacked, according to state police at Mansfield.

The Westfield woman reported the theft Friday night after discovering someone had gotten into her bitcoin account and stolen $2,000 of the online currency, Trooper Mitchell Kerrick reported. The thief had used her personal identity to gain access to the account, he said.

