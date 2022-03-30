Williamsport, Pa. — State Police said they arrested a South Williamsport woman who allegedly attempted to sell two stolen iPhones.

The phones were reported stolen from Wal-Mart in July of 2021, according to police.

Trooper Brian Moore said he was contacted by Montour Wireless on July 21, 2021, who informed him they just purchased two phones. An investigation into the phone’s IMEI numbers showed a match for the two phones reported stolen.

According to the report, Montour Wireless provided information that showed Alicia Hunter, 33, of South Williamsport had brought the phones to the store and sold them. An employee said Hunter gave them her ID for the transaction. A photograph taken at the cell phone kiosk was also used to help identify Hunter.

Court records show Hunter was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing concluded for Hunter on March 28.

In August of 2021, Hunter pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a public court summary.

