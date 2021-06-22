With the onset of paddling season, the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) is excited to release another great tool for the paddling public.

The Susquehanna Greenway Vessel Identification Stickers (ID Stickers) were produced in May 2021 and are a free resource for paddlers to utilize as they explore the Susquehanna River Water Trail.

These water-resistant stickers include areas for name and contact information. After filling in the information sections with a waterproof pen or marker, it is recommended that boat owners place the sticker in a protected but visible location, such as the inside of the cockpit.

If a boat should capsize and get swept downriver, the vessel has a better chance of being returned.

“The ID stickers were produced in order to fill a gap left open by the discontinuation of the vessel ID program through the regional branch of the Auxiliary Coast Guard,” explains SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison.

“With so many new paddlers discovering and utilizing the water trail, these stickers not only provide key safety information, but they also help instill a peace of mind in the event that gear is lost during a trip on the river," Ellison explained.

Designed with safety in mind, the stickers highlight the importance of having a life jacket and whistle on board, which is required by PA State Law.

They also include a set of helpful phone numbers that may be needed while on the water trail including those of the PA Fish & Boat Commission, Department of Environmental Protection, and the PA Game Commission.

The stickers are available for free at all SGP events throughout the 2021 season; some of these events include:

On June 26, Suquehanna Greenway Partnership will host the Susquehanna Float & Films, which offers participants a chance to kayak the river, watch the best of international paddling films, or do both for a full day experience! Tickets range $12-28 and can be purchased Here.

On July 24, SGP is partnering with Pennsylvania Master Naturalist on a new program designed to enhance your paddling skillset and develop your knowledge of river ecology.

The Paddler’s Toolkit workshop will be held at the Montour Preserve with presentations in the morning and a paddle in the afternoon on Lake Chillisquaque. Registration is $35 and includes lunch.

More details are available.

For those unable to attend these events, the Vessel Identification Stickers are available to order from the SGP Online Shop.

There is no cost for the stickers; however, shipping is not included and must be paid by the purchaser.

The Vessel Identification Stickers were financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Environmental Stewardship Fund under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administered through the Pennsylvania Environmental Council’s Pennsylvania Water Trails Partnership Mini Grant Program.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River.

The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore.