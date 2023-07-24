The secrets of ice cream have been revealed: this study shows what your ice cream eating preferences say about you. The study links personality traits with how a person chooses to eat their ice cream.

The study identified the following personality categories based on ice cream eating preferences:

The Optimist: People who prefer eating ice cream on a cone are idealists who lead with their heart. Those who choose a sugar cone are considered the life of the party and are funny, edgy and performers, while those who favor a waffle cone tend to be the host of the party, more traditional and nurturing caregivers. Despite these differences, however, they both share the same core values: passion, peace and purpose. The top ice cream flavors among Optimists are cookies 'n cream and chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Realist: Those who would rather enjoy ice cream in a bowl or cup are analytical types who are rational thinkers. They're responsible, dutiful, family-oriented and hardworking. Their favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate.

The Eccentric: People who prefer a layered ice cream cookie sandwich have a complex mix of contradictions. They tend to have both strong introvert and extrovert tendencies and they're known to be artistic, impulsive and idealistic. Their favorite flavor is cookies 'n cream.

The Ambitious: People who prefer ice cream sundaes are open, passionate, motivated and loyalists who take calculated risks. Given their loyal nature, they favor classic ice cream flavors like vanilla and chocolate.

The Practical: People who are partial to eating ice cream out of the carton are resourceful, dependent, pragmatic, an introvert and are often strong leaders. chocolate and chocolate chip cookie dough are their favorite ice cream flavors.

The Free Spirit: People who prefer to enjoy their ice cream as a milkshake are young at heart, fearless, athletic and are more likely to take impulsive risks. Family and music inspires these people the most.

"We're always looking for opportunities to celebrate the joy of ice cream with our guests, especially during the hot summer season," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "We hope ice cream lovers everywhere enjoy hearing about what their ice cream eating habits say about them. They may even be surprised to learn something new about themselves or their family members and friends simply from how they enjoy to eat their ice cream."

Other key findings from the survey include:

Over 50% of respondents chose ice cream as their treat of choice when they have down-time or wish to unwind.

More than 37% of respondents prefer to eat their ice cream in a cup or bowl, followed by 26% preferring a cone, 12% opting to eat ice cream out of the carton, 11% enjoying a sundae, 10% choosing a milkshake and 6% preferring an ice cream cookie sandwich.

The top three preferred ice cream toppings are hot fudge (29%), caramel (17%) and whipped cream (15%).

How many licks does it take to finish an ice cream cone? Nearly 70% of respondents believe it takes at least 50 licks to finish an ice cream cone, while approximately 30% believe it takes 100 licks.

Additional information on the "What Your Ice Cream Eating Preferences Say About You" Study can be viewed here: http://news.baskinrobbins.com/news/what-your-ice-cream-choice-says-about-your-personality

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.