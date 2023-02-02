Retail theft register.jpg
Williamsport, Pa. — A homeless woman has been charged with retail theft for a fourth time, according to police.

Employees at Family Dollar near the 300 block of Memorial Avenue watched as Michelle Ann Wilson, 54, filled a drawstring bag with items on Jan. 22 just after 6 p.m. The items included ice cream, a candle, and a bottle of siracha, according to police.

Using a knife from the store, Wilson allegedly attempted to cut the security tag from a pair of pants. When that failed, witnesses said she tried to burn the tag off.

The total value of the items was $23.

Wilson pleaded guilty to retail theft twice in 2001 and again in 2015, according to court documents. She also entered a guilty plea to fleeing from police in 2001 and inhaling toxic substances twice in 2005.

For her most current situation, Wilson is charged with third-degree felony retail theft. Wilson is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Wilson posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Jan. 23 and was released from custody.

