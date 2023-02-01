Williamsport, Pa. — Appearing remorseful, a Williamsport man who pleaded guilty to five counts of child pornography was sentenced in court Tuesday afternoon.

“Your Honor, I want more help,” Timothy Wayne Chrisenberry, 55, told Judge Kenneth Brown shortly before being sentenced to 42 months at a State Correctional Facility on the first count of child pornography.

Although the sentences will run concurrent, Chrisenberry was given the same length of time for each of the four remaining counts.

The sentence, agreed upon through a plea deal with the State Attorney General’s Office and Chrisenberry’s counsel, Roan Confer, was the minimum once could receive for the offenses.

Chrisenberry was initially charged with 49 counts of third-degree felony child pornography and one count criminal use of a communication facility. All remaining counts outside of the first five were dismissed per the plea deal.

“It’s just not me,” Chrisenberry told the courtroom. “I don’t want to go through this again.”

Upon his release, Chrisenberry will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years through the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). Requirements for a Tier I offender include notifying authorities of address and employment changes along with an in-person meeting once a year.

After being evaluated by specialist, Chrisenberry was found not to show signs of being a sexually violent predator. Since his arrest, Chrisenberry has received counseling for porn addiction, confirmed through numerous files presented to Brown for consideration.

Several family members, co-workers, and Chrisenberry’s employer spoke on his behalf. Brown said Chrisenberry showed insight into his “destructive behavior” through counseling.

Chrisenberry faced a maximum sentence of eight years in a state correctional facility.

Docket sheet

