Williamsport, Pa. — The mother of a five-month-old found lifeless inside a home near the 300 block of Adams Street on the evening of Jan. 14 pleaded guilty to three counts that did not include criminal homicide Tuesday at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders, 24, of Williamsport, spoke briefly before being sentenced to a minimum of four years in state prison on two felony counts and a misdemeanor. She could serve a maximum of up to 15 years with one year of probation.

“I am not getting any mental health counseling,” Cowlay-Saunders told Judge Nancy Butts shortly before being sentenced on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault. “I lost my only daughter and that’s hard to deal with.”

Statements made in court indicated Cowlay-Saunders may have been suffering from postpartum depression following the birth of her child.

Initially charged with first-degree felony criminal homicide in the death of her five-month-old daughter, Cailani Faltz, an investigation by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office led to a dismissal of criminal homicide charges.

“She didn’t murder the child,” said First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade, who said there was no physical evidence in the case. “It would be a very difficult trial to say the least.”

Emotional statements from the baby's father defended the 24-year-old mother accused in the child’s death.

Through tears, Cordell Faltz delivered a passionate plea for leniency after Cowlay-Saunders entered her guilty plea to the charges. Faltz called Cowlay-Saunders his “queen,” saying, “She is one of the most loving, selfless people I have ever met,” during statements given to the court.

“She told me it wasn’t her and I didn’t know how to prove it,” Faltz said. “I believe her.”

On January 14, 2021, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers were dispatched to 1014 Franklin Street in reference to a stabbing victim.

Officers reported making contact with Faltz, who was suffering from stab wounds to the neck and jaw.

Faltz identified Cowlay-Saunders and reported that she fled the scene after taking his keys and vehicle without permission.

Follow-up investigation revealed that Cowlay-Saunders allegedly entered Faltz’s residence without permission, stabbed him in the neck, took his keys and vehicle without permission, fled the scene, and crashed into a fence near Youngs Woods park in the east end of the city.

Faltz, who was transported to UPMC Susquehanna by ambulance for treatment, reported that he and Cowlay-Saunders had a five-month-old child together, and that they were no longer in a relationship.

While at the scene of the vehicle crash, Cowlay-Saunders made a statement about her baby being dead, according to police.

The baby was later discovered deceased inside the residence at 344 Adams Street.

An autopsy completed in January of 2022 resulted in the cause and manner of death being unknown, according to Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling.

Cowlay-Saunders was transported by ambulance from the scene of the vehicle crash to UPMC. While at the hospital, she made spontaneous utterances indicating that she had killed her daughter, court records said.

The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office initially approved charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children with regard to the death of Cailania Faltz, and charges of criminal attempt – criminal homicide, aggravated assault (2 counts), recklessly endangering another person, burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with regard to the attack on Faltz.

Fighting through his prepared statements, Faltz said “My forgiveness was easy. She didn’t kill our baby,” as he recited lyrics to a song he wrote for Cowlay-Saunders.

“If I had my way, I want her free,” Faltz said. “I want to have contact with her.”

Incarcerated since January 2021, Cowlay-Saunders was credited with time served by Judge Nancy Butts, who waived restitution cost at the request of Faltz.

