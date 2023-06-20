Philadelphia, Pa. – I-95 will be reopened this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline, according to an announcement by Governor Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

"Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend," said Shapiro.

The morning of June 11 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a vehicle fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia caused a portion of the highway to collapse. A commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was said to be the source of the fire.

"We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we've completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That's all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners—and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen," Shapiro added.

Crews have worked around the clock to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. The coordinated partnership of PennDOT, the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the hard work of the Philadelphia Building Trades have allowed crews to make fast progress to rebuild I-95 within two weeks of the collapse - well ahead of experts' original predictions, the Administration said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.