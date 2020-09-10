3:30 p.m. Update: The detour for Interstate 80 westbound starting at the Interstate 180 interchange is: I-180 westbound to Route 220 north back to Interstate 80 westbound.

Both lanes are closed on Interstate 80 westbound in Northumberland County between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 interchanges due to a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 211.5 in Turbot Township, PennDOT reports.

There is no detour information at this time, updates will follow. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The road is expected to be closed several hours.