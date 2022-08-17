Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County were re-opened by 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The road had been closeddue to an overturned tractor trailer, according to PennDOT.

Westbound traffic had been detoured as a result of the crash.

No further information was provided at the time of publication Wednesday evening.

