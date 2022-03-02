road closed.jpg
9:22 p.m. Update: One lane of Interstate 80 eastbound is now open.

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 215 (Exit 215 / Route 254) in Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer fire, according to PennDOT.

A detour using local roads is in place.

Be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


