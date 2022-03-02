9:22 p.m. Update: One lane of Interstate 80 eastbound is now open.

--

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 215 (Exit 215 / Route 254) in Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer fire, according to PennDOT.

A detour using local roads is in place.

Be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

