Clinton County, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) identified two victims of the multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound in Clinton County in an update today.

I-80 westbound was closed Wednesday afternoon from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County after snowy conditions caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

The crash involved a total of 66 vehicles, including 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles in multiple crashed along the 1 mile span of road.

The PSP confirmed one fatality from the crash who was identified as Falon Morris, a 24-year-old female from Holidaysburg, Pa. PSP also reported one other death, caused by a medical issue, identified as James Faqua, a 56-year-old male from Mebane, Nc.

All other individuals who were injured in the crash are known to be in stable condition with varying degrees of injuries, according to PSP.

As of noon today, Dec. 18, the left lane of I-80 Westbound is partially open with no detour. The right lane is still being cleared, which is expected to take 8-10 hours.

The estimated time for the road to fully re-open is anticipated later today, according to PSP.