Owners of select Hyundai Genesis, 2019-2020 Hyundai Kona Electric, and 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric vehicles are advised to park their cars outside and away from homes, other structures, and flammable items such as trees until their vehicles have been repaired due to fire risk recalls.

Hyundai Genesis model year 2015-2016 vehicles; 2017-2020 Genesis G80, and 2019-2021 Genesis G70 vehicles have been recalled due to an ABS module malfunction. The anti-lock brake system modules may cause an electrical short over time that can cause an engine compartment fire while parked or driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration IDs for these recalls are 21V-160 and 21V-161.

Certain Hyundai Kona Electric and 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric vehicles were also recalled due to a battery cell issue. An internal electrical short within Lithium-Ion battery cells can increase the risk of these vehicles catching fire while parked, charging, and driving. The NHTSA ID for this recall is 21V-127.

Until affected vehicles are repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures.