The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak continues its spread across the state.

More than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County after infection with HPAI, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Game Commission is urging the public to continue reporting wild bird mortality events and reminding any hunters to take precautions with their harvests.

A number of hunting seasons for wild birds are either underway or will begin soon. If hunters properly handle the wild birds they harvest, they not only protect themselves, but help reduce the risk that this extremely contagious disease spreads to other birds.

The Game Commission recommends bird hunters do the following:

Harvest only healthy-looking wild birds.

Wear gloves when handling any wild birds.

Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling wild birds.

Dress harvested wild birds in the field.

Change clothing as needed, especially if visibly soiled or if any wild birds made contact with clothing.

Change clothing, including footwear, before coming in contact with any pet birds or domestic poultry

Wash all equipment, tools, and work surfaces with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution. Allow to air dry or rinse after 10 minutes of contact time.

HPAI can infect humans, though just one human HPAI case has been reported in the United States during this outbreak.

Since Jan. 2022, the Game Commission, working jointly with the Wildlife Futures Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has sampled and tested nearly 1,000 wild birds collected from almost every county in the Commonwealth.

HPAI had been detected in 47 wild birds. While these numbers may seem low, it is important to note that not every bird during a mortality event is tested. The disease is estimated to be responsible for the deaths of thousands of wild birds in Pennsylvania, according to the Game Commission.

HPAI, which is particularly contagious and lethal to domestic poultry, caused major impacts to agriculture in Pennsylvania, too. Statewide, the disease has infected 17 commercial poultry flocks and one backyard flock, leading to the culling of more than 4.2 million birds.

Any sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD or online using the Wildlife Health Survey tool at www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.

