State College, Pa. — A sleeping woman was jolted awake when a Hummer crashed into her front walk way and door several times.

Witnesses inside the home in the 100 block of Liberty Lane in State College heard a commotion on Feb. 18 shortly before Kaine Steven Darby drove his Hummer H3 into the front door, police said.

The 24-year-old Loganton man got out of his vehicle and attempted to kick and punch his way into the home, according to Trooper Joshua Knoffsinger.

Placing himself against the door as Darby attempted to force his way in, a male witness, who had been upstairs with a 14-year-old juvenile at the time of the crash, stopped the intruder from entering the living room area. Apparently frustrated by his lack of progress, Darby got back into his vehicle and rammed the home several more times before leaving, Knoffsinger said.

Speaking with witnesses near the damaged home, Knoffsinger learned Darby screamed, “[Homeowner], I’m tired of you watching me I’m going to get you” as he attempted to break through the front door, according to the affidavit.

“I observed the residence’s front wooden walkway/railing to be destroyed and scattered throughout the yard with other yard items,” said Knoffsinger.

Investigating the scene, Knoffsinger described the front door as "partially detached and pushed in toward the residence" in the affidavit. The front room wall was also pushed in with several studs broken, according to Knoffsinger.

Darby, who officers said has been living in his vehicle since October, was located at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall by Troopers Alex Kaltenbach and Christopher Wills. Troopers Wills and Kaltenbach said the odor of alcohol and marijuana was detected on Darby.

"He admitted to consuming alcohol and his vehicle smelled like marijuana," Knoffsinger said.

Darby was taken to the Mount Nittany Medical Center for a legal blood draw to determine his blood alcohol level, troopers said. His vehicle was taken to the PSP Rockview impound.

“The vehicle also had damage to it that was consistent with damage at the residence,” Knoffsinger said.

Darby is being held on $140,000 monetary bail at the Centre County Prison facing charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI, according to court records.

Darby is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on March 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

