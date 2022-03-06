Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Humane Society Police Officer Gregory Jordan placed multiple visits to the home of the Stahl family, including Charles, Arlene, and Dierdre Stahl at 428 W. 9th St, Bloomsburg between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 of 2021 to investigate allegations of animal abuse.

The investigation began Aug. 4 when a codes officer reported approximately 15 cats and a dog living in unsanitary conditions. The home was officially condemned Aug. 3.

Officer Jordan first came in contact with a medium sized Cairn Terrier type dog which was tethered. "The dog had visible hair loss on its rear end as well as visible irritation and inflammation on its legs," Jordan wrote.

The dog, Oscar, belonged to Deidre Stahl, Charles Stahl's daughter. The cats allegedly beloged to Charles Stahl.

Officer Jordan described a strong odor of cat urine, ammonia, and waste, filthy and stained carpeting, and a couch with cushions that had appeared to have been torn apart by the cats.

Cats were located in the home's basement, in an upstairs loft area where cats could hide in a crawlspace, a hole in the wall where more cats were found hiding, according to the affidavit.

Jordan questioned the pet owners about veterinary care. Deidre Stahl indicated that Oscar had been seen by Fishing Creek Veterinary Hospital "sometime in the last year" for allergies. "Deidre Stahl was drinking out of a champagne flute type glass, slurring her words and appeared to be intoxicated at the time," Jordan wrote.

"She began shouting to me that nobody was taking her dog," he wrote.

After that first visit, Mr. Stahl signed surrender slips for eight cats and did not want to surrender other cats at that time. He was advised that conditions were currently not clean and sanitary and that the remaining cats needed to be moved to sanitary shelter immediately.

Authorities returned to the residence again on Aug. 5, finding 14 live cats and a dead cat in the basement. An additional 5-7 cats were located in an attic/loft crawl space. The officer described large amounts of cat feces in the attic/loft crawl space and in the kitchen behind the stove.

Mr. Stahl agreed to sign a consent form to search for additional cats hiding in the walls and floor over the next week.

On Aug. 10 authorities returned. Brandon Stahl, Charles Stahl's son was at the home, and he signed over five additional cats. He informed authorities that the family had moved into a room in the Relax Inn, 2711 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg.

Two additional cats were found at that location.

Eventually the family moved to a new residence at 1293 Lions Gate Blvd. Officer Jordan visited that location to alert Mr. Stahl that one of the surrenderd cats gave birth to three kittens, who were also surrendered.

Overall, PSPCA headquarters recevied all of the animals, where they were examined by veterinary staff. The cats all were found to have fleas and brown waxy aural discharge. Some had dental disease, upper respiratory infection, dermatitis, earmites, tapeworms, anemia, and were found to be underweight.

Mr. Charles Stahl was charged with a third degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge for failing to provide necessary veterinary care, causing serious bodily injury. He also faces misdemeanor and summary charges for animal neglect.

Docket sheet



