Allentown, Pa. -- The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Humane Society Legislative Fund has named U.S. Senator Pat Toomey 2019's Legislator of the Year. The award honors Senator Toomey's sponsorship of the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, which was signed into law on November 25, 2019.

“I'm honored to receive the HSUS Pennsylvania Legislator of the Year award,” said Senator Toomey. “The Humane Society of the United States is a great partner and played an integral role in the multi-year fight to get the landmark PACT Act across the goal line.”

“Pennsylvania animal advocates have good reason to be proud that U.S. Senator Pat Toomey led the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act in the U.S. Senate and we are pleased to honor him with this award. Thanks to his persistence and leadership on seeing this bill through, animal cruelty is recognized as the serious crime that it is,” said Kristen Tullo, the HSUS Pennsylvania state director.

The PACT Act categorizes "animal crushing," which includes intentionally crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling, or otherwise causing serious bodily injury to an an animal (arthropods not included) as a crime. This does not apply to self defense, the slaughter of animals for food, etc.