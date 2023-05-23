Jamison City, Pa. — A man who stopped police and claimed his family was the victim of human trafficking was allegedly high on methamphetamine.

State police at Bloomsburg were called to the area of Jamison City and Central in northern Columbia County on April 26 for reports of a missing person. As they were searching the area near South Comstock Road and State Route 118, 30-year-old Dino Russo of Michigan pulled his vehicle over to talk to troopers.

Russo told them his family was the victim of human trafficking, but the longer police spoke with him, the more it was apparent he was under the influence of drugs, according to court papers. He later admitted to using meth and was charged with DUI.

