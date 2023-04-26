Harrisburg, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania man for operating a human trafficking operation in a case Attorney General Michelle Henry called "extremely disturbing."

Henry announced 47 criminal charges against Joseph “Jay” Pulizzi for operating trafficking across Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, and York counties.

Pulizzi, 37, of Chambersburg, is charged with numerous offenses, including felony counts of trafficking of individuals, involuntary servitude, and aggravated assault. He also faces three misdemeanor simple assault charges.

According to the Office of Attorney General's investigation, Pulizzi targeted and recruited women using a website called "Skip the Games," and deceived them into having paid sexual encounters with customers.

“The facts of this case are extremely disturbing. The defendant targeted vulnerable women, deceiving them into his sex work operation, and controlling them with violence and threats,” Henry said.

Pulizzi was arrested in Chambersburg, Franklin County on April 19. He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison without bail.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to thoroughly investigating any type of human trafficking and involuntary servitude of others,” said Pennsylvania State Police Major Serell Ulrich, Director, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “This case is a culmination of outstanding work by our Organized Crime Task Force Unit, which specializes in human trafficking investigations.”

Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia William S. Walker said, “Human traffickers prey upon the weak and vulnerable in our society for their own selfish gain. Through the hard work and dedication of detectives, agents and prosecutors, we are able to ensure that survivors of these crimes are able to stand up and fight for justice.”

Through the investigation, authorities learned that Pulizzi recruited and exploited at least seven victims. Many of the women he recruited were suffering with substance use disorders, homelessness, and other hardships. Pulizzi promised them significant amounts of money, along with housing and security, in exchange for unspecified services.

Instead, the women were forced to stay in hotel rooms or other temporary lodgings, and deceived into performing sex acts and receiving little or none of the proceeds, the Attorney General's office said.

Pulizzi primarily used the website “Skip the Games” to arrange paid sexual encounters with buyers, using photos of the women, who did not give Pulizzi permission to post them online. The women were then forced to meet with the buyers and perform sexual acts in exchange for money, according to a press release.

Pulizzi allegedly pocketed the majority of the money, giving the women only a small portion to purchase basic necessities like food and hygiene products.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from the victims who discussed how Pulizzi used violence and threats to trap them, making it very difficult for them to leave. Many felt they had no option but to stay and continue to work for him, and were afraid to ask for help from law enforcement or others.

This case was a joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisting. It is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino.

Docket sheet

