Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued a public warning about a new scam that targets Pennsylvanians who receive public assistance.

The scam involves unsolicited calls or texts that ask for information about EBT cards or Medicaid/SNAP data.

The messages are sent at random and will sometimes target people who do not receive public assistance.

The messages often say that the recipient's EBT card is blocked and ask for information. The real Department of Human Services will never ask for information about EBT cards, SNAP, Medicaid, or any other programs through random calls or texts, officials say.

Texts or calls about benefits that seem suspicious should be reported to the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

“Do not fall victim to identity theft. If you receive unsolicited text messages asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Acting DHS Secretary Arkoosh. “If you receive a suspicious text or call asking you for personal information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so DHS and the proper authorities can investigate.”

Please note that DHS does send informational text messages to people who use SNAP, Medicaid, and other programs. These messages will always come from the number 1-833-648-1964.

Fake messages may include details about benefits such as the amount of SNAP that a recipient is authorized to receive, requests for personal information, or links to unofficial sites.

Examples of real DHS messages include:

Is your contact information up to date with DHS? Don’t miss important info about your benefits. Update your information at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.

Your Medical Assistance and/or CHIP renewal is due. Your health care coverage matters. Complete your renewal now at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone.

Your renewal packet has been mailed to you. Please be aware that the renewal packet will take several days to arrive in the mail. Please note that you can use a computer to log in to your MyCOMPASS account and complete your renewal today.

Your renewal is due in 5 days. Please use a computer to log in to your MyCOMPASS account to complete your renewal today. You can also complete your renewal packet and mail it back to your CAO with the provided pre-paid envelope.

If you receive a call, text, letter, or other communication and are unsure whether it is a legitimate DHS correspondence, contact the DHS Office of Income Maintenance. EBT balance and transaction inquiries, as well as card replacements, can be requested from DHS’ EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. In addition, Pennsylvanians can access their EBT balance through the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

DHS does, at times, send text messages to people receiving benefits to let them know about changes that could affect their benefits or upcoming renewal dates. These texts are meant to be informational and will not reference specific account numbers. Because of recent federal changes to SNAP and Medicaid, text alerts have been used to announce upcoming changes.

