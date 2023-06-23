Harrisburg, Pa. — Children who were fishing at Reservoir Park in Dauphin County came across human remains on Thursday, Fox43 reported.

The bones were found in a heavily-wooded area of the roughly 85-acre park. The remains were transferred to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and were confirmed to be human, according to a PennLive report.

The remains have not yet been identified.

The scene was processed by the Dauphin County Forensic Team. Citizen’s Fire Co. of Highspire helped investigators get to the remains by clearing the brush and providing lighting, Fox43 reported.

