Locustdale, Pa. — Human remains found near an ATV trail in Conyngham Township have been tentatively identified as a missing 50-year-old man from Locustdale, officials say.

David Lamb was reported missing on Friday, according to state police at Bloomsburg. The state police criminal investigation unit and County Coroner Jeremy Reese, along with Deputy Coroner Raevin Rosenbaum, were called to a heavily-vegetated area near a coal bank, just north of Locustdale on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. The area, located near an ATV trail, sits at the southernmost tip of Columbia County.

That's where the body of a man believed to be Lamb was found, Reese said. Effects recovered near the body indicated the remains were the missing man, although dental, DNA, or fingerprint analysis still needs to be done to confirm his identity, Reese noted.

The cause and manner of death are pending a state police investigation. An autopsy will be performed Monday, according to Reese.

