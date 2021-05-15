Williamsport, Pa. -- A 31-year-old Hughesville man recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced for shooting and killing his ex-roommate's cat on Christmas Day.

Patrick R. Dieter, 31, pleaded guilty on May 12 to one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one misdemeanor count each of cruelty to animals, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.

Dieter maxed out on his county confinement time on the day of his sentencing, with four months credit for time served from Jan. 12 to May 12.

He still must serve an additional two months of inpatient drug treatment or electronic monitoring, plus two years of probation. He will be on drug court.

Related reading: Charges pending for man who allegedly shot and killed cat on Christmas Day

Dieter must pay the costs of prosecution and a $100 Act 198 fee, according to his court sheet.

He's subject to additional conditions but those have been redacted from his court sheet -- even though the First Amendment right of access encompasses sentencing.

In similar cases involving animal death where the defendant's sentencing conditions weren't redacted, the defendant was barred from owning or caring for an animal while on supervision.

Related reading: Montgomery pair plead guilty to animal neglect in death of Pitt Bull