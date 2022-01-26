Woodward Township, Pa. — A woman recently shared with state police details of abuse that had allegedly taken place for more than ten years.

According to a report from PSP Montoursville, Raymond Sellers, 52, of Hughesville is accused of forcing the accuser to have sex, and that the abuse started when she was 10 years old and continued until she was 20 or 21 years of age.

According to a police affidavit, Sellers would suggest to others in the household that he was going to help the accuser with her homework in the bedroom, but only when her mother was not home. He would lock the door, she said, and have sexual intercourse with her.

The abuse allegedly "stopped for a while" but Sellers started up again when she started to date someone.

The accuser said on several occasions he would call her and request pictures of her naked or in her underwear. She allegedly told Sellers “no,” but said he would show up anyway and make her have sex.

When confronted by police, Sellers allegedly admitted to giving her a $20 USD note and asked her if she wanted to make twenty dollars. He said they went into the bedroom where the engaged in oral sex.

Sellers is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on charges of 11 counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, 10 counts of rape by forcible compulsion, 10 counts of second-degree statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of sexual assault, and third-degree endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

During arraignment, Sellers was given $99,000 bail and held in custody on the charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9.

Docket sheet