A misdemeanor assault charge was recently filed against a 27-year-old Hughesville man.

According to state police at Montoursville Trooper Matthew Chamberlain, Jackson P. McConnell, 27, assaulted a woman in the 6000 block of Route 220 Highway, Wolf Township, around 7 p.m. on April 16.

McConnell reportedly ended a relationship with a woman in the City of Williamsport, and then allegedly engaged in an argument with her that became physical.

"The arguement turned physical when McConnell forcefully grabbed [her] by both arms causing bruising to her forearms. McConnell then shoved [her] onto the bed and began to kick [her] in the leg several times and strike her with knees in the torso area causing bruising to her right leg and knee," Chamberlain said.

McConnell was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on April 18.

