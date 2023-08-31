Hughesville, Pa. — A man allegedly sold more than 15 grams of methamphetamine to undercover state police agents in June.

Richard Dale Hunley, 43, of Hughesville, sold the drugs from his home in late June near the 200 block of Race Street, troopers said. Hunley was contacted on his cellphone for both transactions that totaled approximately 16 grams of the substance, troopers added.

Investigators knew Hunley by name and how to reach him prior to the purchases, according to the complaint.

Hunley was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Hunley was charged with several felonies for allegedly breaking into the state police impound earlier this year.

Docket sheet

