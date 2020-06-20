A Hughesville man is accused of using Facebook Messenger to entice a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, the Hughesville Borough Police Department reported.

Between March 19 and June 10, Benjamin I. Stewart allegedly had vaginal sexual intercourse with a child victim at least twice, a June 16 affidavit by Officer Andrew Boyer indicates.

The alleged sexual assaults happened in the child victim's home, according to Boyer.

Police were alerted to Stewart's online activities by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which provided a report of private messages between Stewart and the victim.

"From March 19, 2020 to current, numerous conversations happened between Mr. Stewart and the child victim about having intercourse, performing oral sex, sending nude photos, and arranging times to meet," Boyer wrote.

Stewart allegedly asked for and received nude photos from the victim, according to the affidavit.

The child victim confirmed she had vaginal sexual intercourse with the accused and described his tattoos, Boyer said.

"She never told me how old she was," the defendant commented at his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley, court records show.

He was unable to post $50,000 good bail set by Lepley on June 16.

Stewart is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on the following charges:

Two counts of first degree felony statutory sexual assault

Two counts of second degree felony sexual assault

Two counts of second degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a complainant less than 16

One count of second degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age

Two counts of third degree felony corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above

One count of second degree felony photograph/film/depict on computer sex act

One count of first degree felony contact/communication with a minor - sexual abuse

Two counts of first degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age

One count of first degree felony statutory sexual assault: 11 years older

Hughesville Borough Police Department Chief of Police Rod Smith, Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Jonathan Houseknecht and the state police Computer Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.