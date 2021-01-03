Lock Haven, Pa. – A Howard man was arrested seven times by four different police departments in 2020, Clinton County Court records show.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said Rickey Lynn Duck III, 32, of Howard, most recently was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine and Buprenorphine Hydrocholoride, commonly known as Subutex.

Here is a summary of Duck's interactions with police during the year 2020, according to county court documents:

Arrested by PSP Rockview on May 5, 2020. Charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Docket sheet. Arrested by Lock Haven Police Department on June 19, 2020. Charged with felony burglary overnight accommodation no person present. Docket sheet Arrested by Lock Haven PD on June 25, 2020. Charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. Docket sheet. Arrested by Lock Haven PD on Aug. 6, 2020. Charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Docket sheet. Arrested by Woodward Township Police Department on Aug. 25, 2020. Charged with multiple felony counts of forgery. Docket sheet. Arrested by Lock Haven PD on Sept. 15, 2020. Charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Docket sheet. Arrested by PSP Lamar on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Docket sheet.

On Nov. 2, 2020, Duck pleaded no contest to three charges, according to DA Strouse:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, a Misdemeanor 1, that took place on May 5, 2020 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and ungraded Misdemeanor, that took place on June 8, 2020 Criminal Trespass, a Felony 3, that took place on June 3, 2020.

Duck's other cases still are pending in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.