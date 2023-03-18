Harrisburg, Pa. — PennDOT is looking for public feedback about its winter services through an online survey. Responses to the survey are anonymous, and taking the 17-question survey should only take about five minutes.

You can take the survey here.

Questions concern timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways; how they rank snow removal priorities; and how they rate PennDOT's winter services. Additional questions ask about 511PA usage and how the public receives roadway information.

“Our team works hard throughout the winter to keep us moving and keep us safe,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Through the survey, the public can share their comments, expectations, and perceptions, which helps us review our operations and ways to enhance public information.”

The survey will be available to take through April 6.

