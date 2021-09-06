In one of the most daring evacuation attempts in modern human history, an all-volunteer group of American Afghan-war veterans saved 630 Afghan lives before the final American plane left Kabul last week, according to ABC News.

Using an underground railroad style mission they called the "Pineapple Express," Afghan allies and co-ops were led to safe locations using GPS pins and brightly colored pineapple photos as identification.

The daring mission's story, done without the U.S. government's permission, includes retired war veterans and green berets, more than 50 volunteers in encrypted chat rooms, and bringing people to safety through a sewage canal.

For the full story check out ABCNews article linked in the tweet below.