Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is ever-grateful for the community's funding, volunteer work, celebrations, and advocacy, all of which helps the library's mission to be a place of learning, making connections, and personal growth.

People within the community rely on the library for many essential functions: checking out books, using the internet, attending life-enhancing programs, searching for jobs, activities for children, and more.

Unfortunately, state and local funding only pays for a portion of the library's services, and those sources of funding are currently uncertain.

Because of that uncertainty, the library is recruiting Library Champions - monthly donors who provide reliable support to purchase books, run classes, and offer other services year-round. Monthly gifts, even small ones, add up to make a big difference.

To become a Library Champion, click here and select or enter a custom amount to donate each month. Library Champions will receive a special Library Champion tote bag as thanks for their contributions. The monthly donations may be stopped any time by calling the library.