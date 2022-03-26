The ongoing gas crisis has led to steep gas prices at the pump, and now thieves are looking to target gas tanks.

Police departments across the country are urging the public to be vigilant, according to CNN reports, as they anticipate a rise in gas thefts.

State Farm has some suggested ways to protect your vehicle:

Always park in well-lit, well-traveled locations.

Park in your garage or driveway whenever possible. If you have to park in the street, do so under street lighting near your house.

Avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time. For example, rather than leaving your car in the airport parking lot for a week, ask a friend or neighbor for a ride.

Position your vehicle so the fuel door is seen from a main road.

Consider installing a locking gas cap, even if your fuel door locks.

Remember to call 911 if you see suspicious behavior, such as someone putting a siphon into a gas tank or acting strangely around parked cars.

State Farm also recommends that you keep an eye on your gas level to know if anyone is siphoning gas.

Another way to combat this issue is to purchase a locking gas cap. These can be found on Amazon and have an average price of around $20.

The rise in gas prices has also created a strain on people’s wallets. AAA has developed an interactive map that is updated daily to track the average price of gas by county:

Bradford: $4.39

Centre: $4.36

Clinton: $4.38

Columbia: $4.32

Lycoming: $4.37

Montour: $4.31

Northumberland: $4.37

Potter: $4.41

Snyder: $4.30

Sullivan: $4.39

Tioga: $4.40

Union: $4.33

Averages as of March 24, 2022.



