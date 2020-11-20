As the CDC and Pennsylvania rollout new COVID-19 gathering guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving, many traditional turkey dinners will be prepared by first-time holiday cooks. While pulling off the perfect bird, stuffing, veggies and pies is enough to overwhelm even the most capable chef, cleaning up after the meal can lead to disastrous consequences. These tips are valuable even for those ordering out from local grocers or restaurants.

Aqua Pennsylvania, which provides water/wastewater services throughout the state, is offering tips to save first-time cooks from creating costly clogs and damaging local wastewater systems as they clean up their holiday feasts. Customers play a critical role in maintaining plumbing systems by preventing clogs and properly disposing fats, oils, and grease.

Fats, oils, and grease are common ingredients in holiday meals like turkey (baked or fried), veggie side dishes (like brussel sprouts roasted with bacon) or baked goods (leftover butter or whipped cream on plates). Aqua Pennsylvania would like to remind customers of these tips when disposing of fats, oils and grease:

Never pour grease (including turkey drippings!) down sink drains or into toilets. Instead, carefully pour warm grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and dispose of it in the trash

Use strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids

Dispose food scraps and grease into a trash can – especially butter, lard, sauces and dairy products that can all contribute to blockages

Garbage disposals do not keep fat, oil and grease out of plumbing systems or prevent clogs. While these items go down the drain as liquids, they solidify and, over time, can completely block pipes and cause raw sewage backups in homes and overflows in streets.

Aqua also reminds customers to dispose of wipes, even those labeled flushable, in the trash instead of flushing them. Wipes, tissues and napkins don’t break down and can cause backups in household plumbing and larger blockages in wastewater collection systems.

