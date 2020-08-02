Stormwater fees are recurring fees that are billed to property owners, and stormwater credits can be a great way for homeowners to lower their bills and be environmentally friendly.

Stormwater fee programs, or stormwater utilities, have been implemented by local governments across the United States since around 1964.

Money from the fees goes towards funds dedicated to stormwater management, which include improvements and maintenance of aging infrastructure, flood prevention, watershed protection, environmental compliance, and other stormwater services.

In Pennsylvania, stormwater fees are newer, and their popularity only recently began to grow after the City of Philadelphia implemented Pennsylvania’s first stormwater fee in 2010.

The billing structure is commonly a set fee per Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) for residential properties, and nonresidential properties are billed in multiples of ERUs based on total impervious area.

A general overview with more information is available in the Penn State Extension article: "What is a Municipal Stormwater Fee?"

Most stormwater fee programs in PA offer a stormwater credit policy. These stormwater credits can help protect water quality as well as your wallet.

What are stormwater credits?

Stormwater credits are incentives to reduce your stormwater fee by encouraging property owners to implement stormwater management strategies to reduce water pollution.

Credits are often granted for stormwater best management practices (BMPs) that reduce impervious surface area and stormwater runoff. Examples of BMPs include stormwater basins or swales, trees planted near pavement, rain gardens, subsurface infiltration, rain barrels, flow-through planters, porous pavements, and green roofs.

To earn a stormwater fee credit, property owners can construct new stormwater BMPs or receive credit for something already installed as long as the practice meets the criteria defined in the municipality’s credit policy.

Some municipalities offer credits for non-structural practices, such as fertilizer management on non-residential properties with lawns or landscaped areas (Hampden Township, Cumberland County), or for providing community engagement opportunities and educational courses on stormwater in schools (City of Allentown) and Hampden Township.

The amount of credit a property owner may be eligible for depends on the reductions in stormwater runoff rate and volume achieved with the BMPs they install. These are often calculated by assessing the size of the property’s impervious area, the peak flow of a particular storm, and the capacity for a BMP to detain and infiltrate stormwater.

Certain practices such as installing a rain barrel offer a one-time credit while other practices provide ongoing credits, such as a stormwater basin. Most municipalities cap credit at maximum 50 percent of the bill, though it can vary depending on the specific regulations of the location.

Eligibility and Application Process

Stormwater fee and credit programs can apply to a variety of property types including residential, commercial, educational, industrial, non-profit, and municipal. In most communities, all property types are eligible for some level of credit.

A municipality’s capacity to administer and manage credits may also constrain the number of eligible properties for credits.

To apply for stormwater credits, property owners most often are required to fill out a form and provide design documents, an operation and maintenance plan, and photographs of the site or BMP.

Materials are submitted to their municipality’s stormwater program office via mail or in person. Some places, such as Derry Township, require a pre-application meeting or field review as part of the application process. In addition, a municipality official or professional engineer may be required to visit the property and approve the BMP’s functionality. There may also be an application fee.

Compliance: Inspection and Maintenance

Property owners must sign an agreement with the municipality allowing them to check and inspect the accredited BMPs as necessary and regularly monitor the operation of the BMP and to keep a maintenance log.

Credit Renewal

Credits can be easily renewed by submitting a renewal application and, if required, maintenance log reports, current photographs of the site, and documentation from a professional engineer. A professional engineer, landscape architect, or other professional recognized by the City may need to certify that the facility is operating as designed and is in proper working order.

Credit policies provide incentives for owners to implement BMPs, manage stormwater, save money by reducing their bill, and keep waters clean. Credits encourage people to reduce pollution and to engage in community watershed protection efforts.

While stormwater fees and credit policies may require more management and work by the municipal authority and property owners, the benefits to the environment and the community can be felt and seen by the improvements to the quantity and quality of the community’s creeks and rivers.

This article has been reprinted from Penn State Extension.