Lycoming County has assisted 252 local entities during the pandemic this year, and has allocated all of its $10.2 million COVID funds. The grant program is closed.

The county had received a $10.2 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

County Commissioner Scott Metzger said the county assisted various sectors with the funds.

“We are honored to have assisted so many different entities in our county during this incredibly difficult year, and hope it offers some relief to those most affected,” Metzger said. “We also thank our dedicated staff for the enormous amount of time they put into helping their community with these funds during this time.”

The following is how the funds were spent:

$3,010,200 to 11 school districts

$1,533,290 to 48 nonprofits

$1,639,374 to 176 local businesses

$1,569,336 to county expenditures

$231,268 to three alternative learning centers

$207,407 to five fire/EMS companies

$145,538 to nine municipal entities

The $1.9 million remainder of the funds will be used for county government COVID-related expenditures.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) assisted the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.

As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of its communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.seda-cog.org.