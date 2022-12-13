Harrisburg, Pa. — A program to match homeowners and those needing temporary housing is expanding into an additional five counties, including Northumberland.

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, will be coming to Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia.

The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available in Carbon, Crawford, Adams, Union, and Snyder counties.

SHARE is an affordable housing choice that brings together home hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. Program participants must be at least 18 years of age and one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.

"The SHARE program has shown it is a win-win for both the older adult and their matched participant," said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. "The program allows the senior to remain in their home for as long as possible while providing housing to someone with common interests and a need for an affordable place to live."

The program can also help combat social isolation and ageism while helping to close gaps between generations, Torres added.

"I thank the participating Area Agencies on Aging, the SHARE counselors, the Department's support staff, and stakeholders for their advocacy and dedication to the program," Torres said. "They are a testament to SHARE's successes and sustainability as the program strengthens and expands."

