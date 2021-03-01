rep clint owlett.jpg

Harrisburg, Pa. – Monday March 1 at noon, Pa. House Republicans will meet on the Lt. Governor's Balcony to announce an "accountability action" for the Wolf Administration.

Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Reps. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) are leading the announcement.

The meeting will focus on the Wolf Administration's handling of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to the Pa. House GOP press release.

Live web streaming of the event will be available, barring technical difficulties, at www.PAHouseGOP.com.

