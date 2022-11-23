Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican Caucus has elected a slate of leaders for the upcoming session.

The leaders are "committed to addressing the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success," according to the House Republican Caucus.

Accusing Democrats of pushing "an extreme agenda that would move Pennsylvania backwards," the caucus said the new Republican leadership team will be "at the front of a united caucus ready to fight for every Pennsylvanian."

The following members comprise the House Republican Leadership team for the 2023-24 Legislative Session:

Leader: Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

Whip: Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington)

Appropriations Chair: Rep. Seth Grove (R-York)

Caucus Chairman: Rep. George Dunbar (R-Westmoreland)

Caucus Secretary: Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia)

Caucus Administrator: Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland)

House Republican Policy Committee Chair: Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington)

“Our leaders, much like our caucus, are an optimistic group of forward thinkers from diverse backgrounds and regions. Our shared experiences and commitment to find solutions is unwavering and this group is poised and ready to find a pathway to opportunity for all Pennsylvanians,” said Rep. Bryan Cutler.

