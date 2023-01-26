Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican leadership team announced its committee chairs for the 2023-24 session, according to Republican House leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster).

“This process should have been completed on day one; however, Speaker Rozzi and his Democrat enablers refuse to complete even the most basic tasks expected of us by the taxpayers who elected us,” Cutler said.

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi is under the gun for officially adjourning until late February. He plans to embark on what he’s calling a “listening tour,” saying he hopes that “meeting directly with the people of Pennsylvania and interested organizations will yield solutions to partisan gridlock,” according to Spotlight PA.

The Republican leader said the party "refuses to waste another minute," and named committee leaders on Thursday.

“This group of experienced policymakers represent varied regions of our Commonwealth and bring with them an unmatched wealth of experiences to help drive our committees forward, and positively impact Pennsylvania’s future,” Cutler said.

Committee chair positions are based on caucus seniority and members’ individual areas of expertise, interests or background. The following members will serve as Republican committee chairs for the 2023-24 session.

Rep. Steve Mentzer (R-Lancaster) – Aging and Older Adult Services.

Rep. Dan Moul (R-Adams) – Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) – Appropriations.

Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Montour) – Children and Youth.

Rep. Joe Emrick (R-Northampton) – Commerce.

Rep. Jim Marshall (R-Beaver) – Consumer Affairs.

Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) – Education.

Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) – Environmental Resources and Energy.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) – Ethics.

Rep. Keith Greiner (R-Lancaster) – Finance.

Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) – Game and Fisheries.

Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) – Gaming Oversight.

Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) – Health.

Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) – Human Services.

Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) – Insurance.

Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) – Judiciary.

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) – Labor and Industry.

Rep. Mindy Fee (R-Lancaster) – Liquor Control.

Rep. R. Lee James (R-Venango/Crawford) – Local Government.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne) – Government Oversight.

Rep. Carl Walker Metzger (R-Somerset) – Professional Licensure.

Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie) – State Government.

Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Armstrong/Clarion) – Tourism and Recreational Development.

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) – Transportation.

Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Franklin/Huntingdon) – Urban Affairs.

Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks) – Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness.

Announcing preliminary chairs allows the Republican Caucus to work proactively on issues, prepare legislation, and organize committee responsibilities.

Standing committees for this session must still be finalized within the House operating rules, however.

“Since House Republicans believe continued delay of our chamber’s organization is a detriment to our legislative function, these chairs will immediately begin working with staff, stakeholders, and the Shapiro administration to explore paths to move Pennsylvania forward so we can hit the ground running once Democrats want to join us in returning to work,” Cutler concluded.

